Cat on a Hot Tin Roof with Daisy Edgar-Jones, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lennie James – first look photos

The show will run until early February

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

17 December 2024

Daisy Edgar-Jones, © Marc Brenner
Daisy Edgar-Jones, © Marc Brenner

Take a first look at Rebecca Frecknall’s staging of a Cat On A Hot Tin Roof – which had its press night this evening at the Almeida Theatre.

After the success of productions like Summer and Smoke and A Streetcar Named Desire, the Almeida Theatre in north London is looking to repeat the trick by having Frecknall oversee a third revival of a Tennessee Williams play. You can expect our review in the morning.

Williams’ 1955 classic follows the Pollitt family during a slightly less than peachy birthday reunion, as couples fracture and old memories rise to the surface.

Starring are BAFTA nominee Kingsley Ben-Adir, Guy Burgess (The Lavender Hill Mob), Clare Burt, Seb Carrington (Summer and Smoke), Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones, Derek Hagen (The View UpStairs), Lennie James (A Number, Mufasa), Ukweli Roach (Nightfall) and Pearl Chanda (Three Sisters). 

The show will run to 1 February 2025.

Produced in association with Chris Harper Productions, the revival features set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Moi Tran, lighting by Lee Curran, sound by Carolyn Downing, composition by Angus MacRae, casting by Julia Horan, children’s casting by Amy Beadel and associate direction by Justina Kehinde.

The show is part of the venue’s season, which you can find out more about here.

