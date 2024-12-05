Almeida Theatre announces casting for Otherland and Rhinoceros

The Almeida Theatre has announced the initial casting and creative teams for two major productions in its upcoming season: Otherland, a new play by Chris Bush, and Rhinoceros, a reimagined version of Eugène Ionesco’s absurdist satire by Omar Elerian.

Otherland will have its world premiere at the Almeida, opening on Thursday 20 February 2025, with previews from Wednesday 12 February, and running until Saturday 15 March. The cast includes Jade Anouka, Jackie Clune, Fizz Sinclair, and Amanda Wilkin, with further casting to be announced.

Directed by Ann Yee, the play tells the story of Jo and Harry, who are navigating the emotional complexities of change and self-discovery as they disentangle their lives from each other. Bush, known for her Olivier Award-winning play Standing at the Sky’s Edge, examines what it means to stay true to oneself in the face of life-altering transformations.

The creative team for Otherland includes Fly Davis as set designer, Milla Clarke as costume designer, Anna Watson as lighting designer, Pete Malkin as sound designer, and Jennifer Whyte as composer and music supervisor. Casting is by Amy Ball.

Rhinoceros opens on Tuesday 1 April 2025, with previews from Tuesday 25 March, and runs until Saturday 26 April. Directed and translated by Elerian, the production features Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù in the lead role, with additional casting to be announced. The play is set in a French town where an epidemic causes the townspeople to transform into rhinoceroses. Ionesco’s classic satire delves into themes of conformity, resistance, and the fragility of individuality.

The creative team for Rhinoceros includes Ana Inés Jabares-Pita as set and costume designer, Jackie Shemesh as lighting designer, and Elena Peña as sound designer. Casting is also by Ball.