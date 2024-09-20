Almeida Theatre announces new season with Michael Shannon, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ruth Wilson

The Almeida Theatre has announced five new productions for its upcoming season, featuring a mix of American classics, new plays, and an Ionesco revival.

The season will open with Cat on a Hot Tin Roof by Tennessee Williams, directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Cabaret, Romeo and Juliet). This production stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Lennie James. You can find out more about the production, including dates and complete casting, here.

The world premiere of Otherland by Chris Bush follows from 11 February to 15 March 2025. Directed by Ann Yee (Next to Normal), the play focuses on a couple navigating significant personal changes after a break-up. Bush previously worked with the Almeida on Nine Lessons and Carols.

Omar Elerian returns to the Almeida to direct and translate Eugène Ionesco’s absurdist satire Rhinoceros, running from 25 March to 26 April 2025. This marks Elerian’s second Ionesco production for the Almeida, following his 2022 staging of The Chairs. Casting and creatives are to be revealed.

The season continues with another world premiere: 1536 by Ava Pickett, which runs from 6 May to 7 June 2025. Directed by Lyndsey Turner, the play is set in Tudor England and won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Set in rural England on the eve of a major Royal scandal, it was developed as part of the Genesis Almeida New Playwrights, Big Plays Programme. Casting and creatives are to be revealed.

Finally, Frecknall will direct A Moon for the Misbegotten by Eugene O’Neill, from 17 June to 16 August 2025. The production features Ruth Wilson and Michael Shannon, who will portray two characters confronting their pasts in a single night.