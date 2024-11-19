Cat on a Hot Tin Roof with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Kingsley Ben-Adir – in rehearsals

After the success of productions like Summer and Smoke and A Streetcar Named Desire, the Almeida Theatre in north London is looking to repeat the trick by having director Rebecca Frecknall oversee a third revival of a Tennessee Williams play – Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. Rehearsal images for the show have now been released.

Williams’ 1955 classic follows the Pollitt family during a slightly less than peachy birthday reunion, as couples fracture and old memories rise to the surface.

Set to star are BAFTA nominee Kingsley Ben-Adir, Guy Burgess (The Lavender Hill Mob), Clare Burt, Seb Carrington (Summer and Smoke), Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones, Derek Hagen (The View UpStairs), Lennie James (A Number, Mufasa), Ukweli Roach (Nightfall) and Ria Zmitrowicz (Sherwood, The Doctor).

The show will run from 10 December 2024 to 1 February 2025, with press night on 17 December.

Produced in assocation with Chris Harper Productions, the revival features set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Moi Tran, lighting by Lee Curran, sound by Carolyn Downing, composition by Angus MacRae, casting by Julia Horan, children’s casting by Amy Beadel and associate direction by Justina Kehinde.

The show is part of the venue’s season, which you can find out more about here.