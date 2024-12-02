Casting announced for The War of the Worlds musical arena tour

Further casting has been revealed for the upcoming arena tour of Jeff Wayne’s The War of the Worlds.

As previously revealed, Max George and Maisie Smith, who met on Strictly Come Dancing, will become the first real-life couple to portray the married characters Parson Nathaniel and Beth.

They will be joined by Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds as the Artilleryman, a role portrayed over the years by Jason Donovan and Kevin Clifton.

Today it has been announced that Busted’s and Fightstar’s Charlie Simpson will follow in the footsteps of Gary Barlow, Brian McFadden, Marti Pellow and Justin Hayward, playing the role of The Sung Thoughts of the Journalist.

He said: “When Jeff Wayne called to ask whether I wanted to perform the role of The Sung Thoughts of The Journalist in his next arena tour, I knew I had to rise to the challenge — who wouldn’t want to battle against the Martians?

“The War of The Worlds is one of those iconic pieces of music that’s become a building block in popular culture over the last 46 years. I have vivid memories of listening to the album during my childhood, and I’m so thrilled that I get to sing “The Eve of The War” and “Forever Autumn” next year on arena stages across the country.”

In addition, Anna-Marie Wayne will play the Journalist’s Fiancée, Carrie, while Nathan James takes on the The Voice of Humanity.

Wayne added: “Since we began touring arenas in 2006 with my musical version of The War of the Worlds, I’ve been so fortunate to have attracted a range of artists whose careers I’ve first admired, and then I discover they’re keen to come on board our Martian adventure.

“In March 2025 when we hit the road, our cast will be full of distinction once again, and I’m happy that I can now announce our last new cast member – Charlie Simpson of Busted and Fightstar fame, who has both a wonderful voice and physical presence that will grace the stage in our coming ‘The Spirit of Man’ tour as The Sung Thoughts of The Journalist.”

The War of the Worlds will embark on a 17-date “The Spirit of Man” arena tour from 28 March 2025, with stops including Hull, Dublin, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Nottingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, Cardiff, and Birmingham, culminating in London at the O2 on 20 April 2025.