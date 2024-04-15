Max George and Maisie Smith to star in The War of the Worlds musical arena tour

Max George and Maisie Smith, who met on Strictly Come Dancing, are set to become the first real-life couple to portray the married characters Parson Nathaniel and Beth in Jeff Wayne’s The War of the Worlds.

The show will embark on a 17-date “The Spirit of Man” arena tour in 2025, with stops including Hull, Dublin, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Nottingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, Cardiff, and Birmingham, culminating in London at the O2.

George, known as part of hit boy band The Wanted, will make his acting debut as Parson Nathaniel, while Smith, who has credits including Strictly Ballroom and EastEnders, will play Beth. The tour will once more feature Liam Neeson in 3D holography as The Journalist, recounting the story of survival from the Martian invasion of 1898.

Wayne said today: “Maisie has such a melodic but powerful voice, which compliments Max’s dramatic vocals wonderfully. Plus, being a couple in real life will add to their on-stage charisma and chemistry, and I’m delighted they’ve joined the 2025 “The Spirit of Man” tour as husband and wife.”