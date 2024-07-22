Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds joins the cast of The War of the Worlds musical arena tour

Rou Reynolds, lead vocalist and keyboardist, is set to appear in the upcoming arena tour of Jeff Wayne’s The War of the Worlds.

He will play the Artilleryman – a role portrayed over the years by the likes of Jason Donovan and Kevin Clifton – alongside previously announced cast members Max George and Maisie Smith, who met on Strictly Come Dancing and will become the first real-life couple to portray the married characters Parson Nathaniel and Beth.

Reynolds commented: “I first discovered Jeff Wayne’s musical version of The War of The Worlds through my dad and uncle, who grew up being blown away by the original double album. Their great respect and enthusiasm for Jeff’s work makes it a true honour to be involved. I’m excited to be playing the role of the Artilleryman and stepping into the shoes of luminaries such as David Essex, Ricky Wilson, Adam Garcia and all those who’ve played the role before me.

“As exemplified by the path that my band, Enter Shikari, follows, it’s important for me to practice breadth in my art, and keep pushing myself. I understand that performing in a musical production isn’t the sort of thing people from our scene normally do, but my band has never paid much attention to what is expected of us. I relish this challenge.”

Wayne added: “Since 2006 when we began touring arenas around the world, I’ve always been thrilled to welcome what is now a long list of great artists. This coming tour, for the role of the Artilleryman, I reached out to the lead singer of the wonderful Enter Shikari – Rou Reynolds – a massive talent whose voice thrills, and his personality matches. He will create his own interpretation of the enigmatic Artilleryman.”

The War of the Worlds will embark on a 17-date “The Spirit of Man” arena tour from 28 March 2025, with stops including Hull, Dublin, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Nottingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, Cardiff, and Birmingham, culminating in London at the O2 on 20 April 2025.