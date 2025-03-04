Cast for tick, tick…Boom! revival revealed

Exclusive: Theatr Clwyd has announced the cast for its production of tick, tick… Boom!, directed by Kate Wasserberg.

This production is Wasserberg’s first as artistic director of the North Wales theatre and marks the reopening of the venue following its redevelopment.

The musical follows Jon, a composer working a day job while struggling to complete a musical. As he faces pressure from his girlfriend, who wants stability, he must decide whether to continue pursuing his artistic ambitions or take a different path. tick, tick… Boom! was written by Jonathan Larson, the creator of Rent.

Ryan Owen will play Jon, Christina Modestou will play Susan and Tarik Frimpong will play Michael.

Wasserberg said today: “We are delighted to begin a new era at Theatr Clwyd with such a fantastic show and such an amazing cast. Ryan Owen and Christina Modestou are two of Wales’ most exciting musical theatre talents and they are joined by the acclaimed Tarik Frimpong who brings a wealth of international experience.

“I am incredibly excited at the prospect of unveiling the redeveloped theatre to our audiences with tick, tick… Boom!. It is an apt title for this long-awaited moment.”

The show will open on 2 June at the Mold venue.