Cast for Speedo Mick musical revealed

Paul Duckworth will star in Speedo Mick the Musical at Liverpool’s Royal Court this spring.

Speedo Mick the Musical follows the life of Michael Cullen, a Liverpool man who became known for raising over £1 million for charity by walking in his swimming trunks. After facing personal struggles that left him homeless and estranged from his family, Cullen turned his life around through a series of fundraising challenges. He ran marathons, swam the Channel, and eventually became known for his long charity walks wearing only his Everton trunks. Cullen was awarded Liverpool’s Citizen of Honour in 2024.

The production opens on 30 May and is set to run until 5 July, with text by John Fay, music by Boff Whalley, direction by Conrad Nelson and design by Ellie Light.

Joining Duckworth in the cast are Jessica Dyas, Maddie Hansen, Iris Laverne, Polly Lister, Ewan Ling, Oliver Mawdsley, Timothy Roberts, Steve Simmonds, Declan Wilson and Lenny Wood.