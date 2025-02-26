Cast for Ghosts at the Lyric Hammersmith announced – including Callum Scott Howells and Victoria Smurfit

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for Ghosts, a new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s play by playwright Gary Owen.

Running from 10 April to 10 May 2025, this production reunites Owen with director Rachel O’Riordan, following their previous collaborations on Iphigenia in Splott and Romeo and Julie.

Owen’s version of Ghosts sets the story in present-day England. The play follows Helena, who has spent years managing her late husband’s legacy and is preparing for the opening of a children’s hospital in his name. When her son, Oz, returns home for the unveiling, his own plans bring hidden family tensions to the surface.

The cast includes Patricia Allison as Reggie, Callum Scott Howells as Oz, and Victoria Smurfit as Helena. They are joined by Rhashan Stone (Tambo and Bones, Keeping Faith) as Anderson and Deka Walmsley (Roots, Look Back in Anger) as Jacob.

Smurfit described joining the Lyric and working with O’Riordan as an exciting opportunity, adding that the forthcoming appearance was “a wish I had not been brave enough to wish for but one I am thrilled has now come true!”, while Howells praised Owen’s adaptation for its contemporary approach to Ibsen’s text, stating that “in Rachel O’Riordan’s hands it promises to be an exciting ride.”

The production’s creative team includes set and costume designer Merle Hensel, lighting designer Simisola Majekodunmi, sound designer Donato Wharton, and composer Simon Slater. Casting is by Anna Cooper CDG, with Harper K. Hefferon as assistant director.

Tickets are on sale now.