Cast for A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Bridge Theatre revealed

The hit production returns almost six years after its initial run

The Bridge Theatre has unveiled an initial batch of casting for the return of its production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Nicholas Hytner’s hit immersive staging of Shakespeare’s comedy will re-open at the Bridge Theatre in May, following the conclusion of its revival of Richard II. Further dates and on-sale details have been revealed here.

The cast includes JJ Feild as Oberon/Theseus, Susannah Fielding as Titania/Hippolyta, Emmanuel Akwafo as Bottom, and David Moorst reprising his role as Puck/Philostrate.

The revival was first seen in the summer of 2019, winning audience clamour and leading to a hit broadcast via NT Live.

Hytner directs, with production design by Bunny Christie, costumes by Christina Cunningham, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound design by Paul Arditti, music by Grant Olding, and movement by Arlene Phillips.

James Cousins is the associate director and associate movement director. Further cast and creative team members, including the casting director, are to be revealed.