Cast announced for Raoul Moat play Manhunt at the Royal Court

The Royal Court Theatre and Sonia Friedman Productions have announced the casting for Robert Icke’s Manhunt.

Written and directed by Icke, the world premiere marks his Royal Court debut and tells the story of Raoul Moat, the man at the heart of one of the most infamous manhunts of the century.

The cast includes Samuel Edward-Cook as Moat, alongside Trevor Fox, Leo James, Patricia Jones, Danny Kirrane, Angela Lonsdale, Sally Messham, and Nicolas Tennant. Nathan Jago and Odhran Riddell will alternate the role of Boy, while Zoe Bryan and Madeleine McKenna will alternate the role of Girl.

The designer is Hildegard Bechtler, the lighting designer is Azusa Ono, and the sound designer is Tom Gibbons. The video designer is Ash J Woodward, the casting director is Julia Horan, and the fight director is Kev McCurdy. The artistic advisor is Andrew Hankinson, the associate director is Aneesha Srinivasan, and the assistant director is Anna Ryder.

The production runs in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court from Friday 28 March to Saturday 3 May 2025, with tickets on sale now.