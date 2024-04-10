Cast announced for Gatsby musical, with tunes by Florence Welch and Thomas Bartlett

The casting is set for Florence Welch (of Florence + The Machine fame), Thomas Bartlett, and Martyna Majok’s new musical Gatsby, beginning performances on 23 May at the American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge.

The company will be led by Isaac Powell (West Side Story) as Gatsby, Charlotte MacInnes (The Deb) as Daisy, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Nick, Cory Jeacoma (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Tom, Eleri Ward (Only Gold) as Jordan, Solea Pfeiffer (Hadestown) as Myrtle, Matthew Amira (Rocky the Musical) as Wilson, and Adam Grupper (Wicked) as Wolfshei.

The ensemble includes Nick Bailey, Kailey Boyle, Runako Campbell, Jada Clark, Joshua Grosso, Alex Haquia, Gabriel Hyman, Matt Kizer, Lorenzo Pagano, Chris Ralph, Christopher M Ramirez, Shea Renne, Aliza Russell, Shota Sekiguchi, and Maya Sistruck. Cameron Burke, Jacob Burns, Mia DeWeese, Paige Krumbach, and Justin Gregory Lopez are swings. Sam Simahk is the standby for Gatsby.

This new musical of F Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby features a score by Welch and Oscar nominee Bartlett (Doveman), and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Majok (Cost of Living). The production is staged by director Rachel Chavkin, with choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

The Gatsby creative team includes scenic designer Mimi Lien, costume designer Sandy Powell, lighting designer Alan Edwards, sound designer Tony Gayle. Kimberly Grigsby is music supervisor and Wiley DeWeese is the musical director.

Gatsby opens officially at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Wednesday 5 June 2024, and runs through to Sunday 21 July 2024.

It is not related to the musical The Great Gatsby, which is currently in previews at the Broadway Theatre in New York.