Calamity Jane tour with Carrie Hope Fletcher releases production photos

See more of the Whip-Crack-Awaying musical!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Tour |

21 January 2025

The Cast of Calamity Jane Credit Mark Senior (6)
The cast of Calamity Jane, © Mark Senior

Extra production photos have been released for the new UK and Ireland tour of Calamity Jane.

WhatsOnStage Award winner Carrie Hope Fletcher leads the musical, based on the beloved Warner Bros movie which starred Doris Day.

Adapted for the stage by Charles K Freeman from a screenplay by James O’Hanlon, the score features music by Sammy Fain and lyrics by Paul Francis Webster (with orchestral and vocal arrangements by Philip J Lang). It includes such standards as “The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away)”, “The Black Hills of Dakota”, “Just Blew in from the Windy City”, and the Oscar-winning “Secret Love”.

Carrie Hope Fletcher (Calamity Jane) and Richard Lock (Rattlesnake) Credit Mark Senior
Carrie Hope Fletcher (Calamity Jane) and Richard Lock (Rattlesnake), © Mark Senior
Seren Sandham Davies (Katie Brown) Credit Mark Senior
Seren Sandham Davies (Katie Brown), © Mark Senior

The tour is a re-launch of the Watermill Theatre production, which was awarded the full five stars by WhatsOnStage back in 2014. It reunites the previous creative team of director Nikolai Foster (An Officer and a Gentleman), co-director and choreographer Nick Winston (Shrek the Musical), orchestrator and music supervisor Catherine Jayes (The Color Purple), and set and costume designer Matthew Wright. A proposed West End run is also being looked at after the tour.

Joining Fletcher are Vinny Coyle as Wild Bill Hickock, Luke Wilson as Danny, Seren Sandham-Davies as Katie Brown, Peter Peverley as Henry Miller, Hollie Cassar as Susan, Samuel Holmes as Francis Fryer, Molly-Grace Cutler as Adelaide Adams, Richard Lock as Rattlesnake, Ben Mabberley as Hank and Stage Door Keeper, Fergus Murphy as Joe and Harry, Tomas Wolstenholme as Buck and Claire Greenway as Doc.

Tomas Wolstenholme (Buck), Vinny Coyle (Wild Bill Hickok) Lara Lewis (Swing) and Carrie Hope Fletcher (Calamity Jane) Credit Mark Senior (2)
Tomas Wolstenholme (Buck), Vinny Coyle (Wild Bill Hickok) Lara Lewis (Swing) and Carrie Hope Fletcher (Calamity Jane), © Mark Senior
The Cast of Calamity Jane Credit Mark Senior (4)
The cast of Calamity Jane, © Mark Senior
The Cast of Calamity Jane Credit Mark Senior (5)
The cast of Calamity Jane, © Mark Senior

The cast is completed by swings Emma Jane Morton, Lara Lewis, Jacob Leeson, Theo Diedrick and Stephen Scott Stark.

Additional creative team members include lighting designer Tim Mitchell, sound designer Ben Harrison and casting director Debbie O’Brien.

The Cast of Calamity Jane Credit Mark Senior (3)
The cast of Calamity Jane, © Mark Senior
Samuel Holmes (Francis Fryer) and Hollie Cassar (Susan) Credit Mark Senior
Samuel Holmes (Francis Fryer) and Hollie Cassar (Susan), © Mark Senior
The Cast of Calamity Jane Credit Mark Senior (2)
The cast of Calamity Jane, © Mark Senior

Calamity Jane is currently playing Manchester Opera House. It will then visit Southend Cliffs Pavilion (from 28 January), Sunderland Empire (from 4 February), New Victoria Woking (from 25 February), Leeds Grand Theatre (from 4 March), Wales Millennium Centre (from 11 March), Birmingham Hippodrome (from 18 March), Nottingham Theatre Royal (from 25 March), Brighton Theatre Royal (from 1 April), Norwich Theatre Royal (from 8 April), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (from 15 April), Liverpool Empire (from 22 April), York Grand Theatre (from 29 April), New Wimbledon Theatre (from 13 May), Canterbury Marlowe (from 27 May), Southampton Mayflower (from 3 June), Sheffield Lyceum (from 10 June), Stoke Regent Theatre (from 17 June), Blackpool Opera House (from 24 June), Glasgow Kings (from 1 July), Curve Leicester (from 8 July), Plymouth Theatre Royal (from 15 July), Milton Keynes Theatre (from 29 July), Truro Hall For Cornwall (from 5 August), Dublin Bord Gais (from 19 August), Llandudno Venue Cymru (from 26 August), Bradford Alhambra (from 2 September), Wolverhampton Grand (from 9 September) and Bromley Churchill Theatre (from 16 September).

Tickets for select venues are on sale here and below.

 

