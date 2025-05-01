Brendan Gleeson to lead Conor McPherson’s The Weir in the West End

A new production of Conor McPherson’s The Weir will see Brendan Gleeson return to the stage for the first time in a decade.

Set across an evening in a rural County Leitrim pub, the Olivier Award-winning play sees the regulars share stories about folklore, ghosts, and fairies with a young woman recently arrived from Dublin, before she tells her tale.

Now also directed by McPherson, the piece will be staged for four weeks in Dublin before a limited run in the West End.

The performance will mark Gleeson’s West End debut, in the show staged by Landmark Productions and Kate Horton Productions.

He said: “Conor McPherson’s The Weir is one of the rarest plays around. The last time I appeared on stage was ten years ago, at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin, where I started my career. I can’t wait to be back there, and then to play in the West End for the first time, at the beautiful Pinter Theatre – and to work with Conor on his profoundly moving, inspiring and ultimately hopeful play.”

McPherson added: “I can hardly believe it’s thirty years since I wrote The Weir – and about thirty years since I first met the wonderful Brendan Gleeson. It’s an absolute honour to bring this play to life again with one of the great titans of Irish acting. I’m hugely looking forward to directing my play for the very first time and sharing this production with audiences in Dublin and in London very soon.”

Further casting and the creative team are to be confirmed.

The Weir will play at the Harold Pinter Theatre from Thursday, 11 September to Saturday, 6 December. Tickets for the London run are on sale below.