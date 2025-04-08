Girl from the North Country to return to London

Girl from the North Country will return to the Old Vic for a strictly limited run this summer.

It’s where the show, written and directed by Conor McPherson, received its world premiere in 2017, before it went on to win Tony and Olivier Awards.

The piece sees a company of 23 actors and musicians performing music by Bob Dylan.

McPherson said: ‘It’s a humbling privilege to bring Girl from the North Country home to the Old Vic. People approach me all the time to say how much it meant to them the first time around – and I can still barely account for how it all happened. All I know is, in these strange times, a unique and magical artist like Bob Dylan reminds us how much we all truly need each other. So I look forward to welcoming lots of new and familiar faces as we watch the sun come rising from that little Minnesota town one more time.”

Both the cast and the creative team are to be announced.

Matthew Warchus, artistic director of the Old Vic, said: ‘What an honour to welcome Girl from the North Country back to the Old Vic, following its world premiere here on our stage eight years ago.

“It’s no exaggeration to say this production has played a major role in redefining what musical theatre can be, delivering a form-bending story of love, loss and hope that has resonated far and wide. When I was first introduced to this project, it felt once-in-a-lifetime – the combination of Bob Dylan’s songs and Conor McPherson’s writing is truly extraordinary and completely unforgettable. I’m delighted to have Conor back directing his original landmark production; I know this will be very special for our audiences.”

The production’s homecoming will take place from 24 June to 23 August 2025, with a press performance on 9 July.