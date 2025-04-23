Bluey’s Big Play to return to the stage in new UK and Ireland tour

Bluey’s Big Play will return for another UK tour later this year.

The Olivier Award-nominated live stage show features puppets that bring to life Bluey, Bingo, Mum, and Dad from the hit children’s television series. It features an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush.

Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti will lend their original voices to the parents in the Heeler family. Further casting is to be announced.

Suitable for families, the show includes music and comedy and has toured globally since premiering in Australia.

Bluey’s Big Play is produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe and Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios.

Natasha Spence, events director of live entertainment at BBC Studios, said: “The play’s last tour was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from audiences across the UK and Ireland. We can’t wait for more fans and families to experience the joy of seeing Bluey’s Big Play live on stage in a few months.”

Ben Hatton, senior vice president of arts and entertainment at Cuffe and Taylor, added: “…The response from our audiences was nothing short of magical. So we couldn’t be more excited to bring Bluey back to the UK again later this year.”

The tour opens on 25 October at Wycombe Swan and will visit 32 venues across the UK and Ireland until August 2026.

It’ll include a festive season at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall from 18 December 2025 to 11 January 2026.

General tickets go on sale on Friday 16 May.