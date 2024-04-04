I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical to embark on first UK and Ireland tour

Fan-favourite show I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical will return for its first tour.

The award-winning revue, penned by Alexander S Bermange, is to be directed and choreographed by Matthew Parker.

It pokes fun at all the most well-known musical theatre tropes, and has picked up a raft of five-star reviews over its many previous runs.

The show will now open for a new tour at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, where it plays from 2 to 6 July, before moving to the King’s Head Theatre in London (9 to 20 July), Everyman Cork (25 to 27 July), Gilded Balloon Museum at the Edinburgh Fringe (1 to 25 August), Corn Exchange Newbury (29 August), the Grand Theatre Wolverhampton (30 August) and Theatre Royal Winchester (31 August).

Casting and creative team will be revealed in due course.