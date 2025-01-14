Back to the Future announces new lead casting and global search for Marty McFly

The producers of Back to the Future The Musical, including Colin Ingram and the film trilogy’s creators Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, have announced a worldwide search for the next actor to take on the lead role of Marty McFly.

The successful candidate will join one of the show’s productions currently running across the globe. Aspiring performers can submit auditions online, with further details available on the musical’s official website.

In the West End, Caden Brauch, who made his professional debut as Marty in the first US touring production, will join the London cast from 10 February 2025. This marks his debut in the capital, where the production continues its run at the Adelphi Theatre. Now in its fourth year, the musical first opened in London on 13 September 2021, and this summer will be coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the original 1985 film.

Performances began on Broadway in June 2023 and concluded there on 5 January 2025, with the North American tour continuing through August 2025. Productions have also been announced for Germany, Japan, Australia, and on Royal Caribbean cruise ships.

The musical features a book by Bob Gale and a score that combines new music by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard with iconic songs from the film. It follows teenager Marty McFly, who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean created by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. To ensure his future existence, Marty must help his teenage parents fall in love before returning to 1985.