Austentatious returns to the West End

Improvised comedy Austentatious has found a new home in London.

The Edinburgh Fringe hit has toured the UK and played at the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon.

With a different performance every night, audiences can expect plot twists, innuendo, and boisterous energy as they are invited to shout out the title of a “lost” Austen novel at the beginning of each show. The performances include period costumes and live music accompaniment.

To mark Jane Austen’s 250th birthday, the piece will play on Monday evenings at the Vaudeville Theatre from 24 March, while resident show Six enjoys its weekly break.

The cast includes Cariad Lloyd, Rachel Parris, Joseph Morpurgo, Graham Dickson, Amy Cooke-Hodgson, Charlotte Gittins, Lauren Shearing and Daniel Nils Roberts.

They said today: “We are absolutely thrilled to continue our West End journey at the most beautiful Vaudeville theatre! We have ardently admired the elegance of the Vaudeville, whilst perambulating along the Strand, that we must admit to feeling giddy with excitement to grace its boards with our particular Regency silliness! ‘Have a banana!’ As we have heard the locals say, and indeed we will!”