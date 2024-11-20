Ariana Grande asks Wicked viewers not to sing-along while watching

Ariana Grande has issued an Instagram Story asking Wicked fans not to sing along while watching the film.

The movie, the first part of the flick, is due to be released on Friday in cinemas. Grande plays Glinda in the film, starring opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Also in the film are Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero), alongside Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Ethan Slater (Boq), Marissa Bode (Nessarose), and Jeff Goldblum (the Wizard of Oz).

Anticipating the need some audience members might have to sing along, Grande posted this morning: “Hello all! It seems as though a lot of you have been singing your little hearts out in the theatre as you enjoy the film (which I appreciate and understand dearly). O however… in order for it to remain a pleasant experience for those around you, i kindly ask that if you feel inclined to sing or know that won’t be able to remain silent in the theatre, you remain patient until the film is available for purchase at home…!”

She continued: “As a fellow Wicked fan, it is more than comprehensible to hear that a lot of you wish to sing along to the movie, but for the time being (while the movie is strictly showing in the theatres!), it is my greatest wish that everyone who has purchased tickets can fully and comfortably finish the movie with minimal distractions.”

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Schwartz (score) collaborated on the screenplay with Dana Fox.

Part one bubbles into cinemas on 22 November, while part two was recently brought forward to 21 November 2025. The film will have dedicated sing-along screenings next month, though no dates for the UK have been revealed yet.