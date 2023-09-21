Arcola Theatre reveals cast of Sputnik Sweetheart

The stage adaptation of Haruki Murakami’s novel begins performances next month

Complete casting has been announced for the forthcoming stage adaptation of Sputnik Sweetheart, the much-loved novel by Haruki Murakami.

Millicent Wong (Orlando) will lead the company as Sumire, with Naruto Komatsu making his stage debut as K. They will be joined by Natsumi Kuroda (28 Hours 01 Minute) as Miu, Yuyu Rau (Medea) as Mrs Nimura and Sadao Ueda (Privates on Parade) as Nakamura.

Adapted by Tony Award nominee Bryony Lavery (La Belle Sauvage: The Book of Dust) and directed by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Melly Still (My Brilliant Friend), the plot – part love story, part detective story – follows a young Japanese writer, who falls head-over-heels for a woman 17 years her senior, before going missing on a Greek island.

The creative team also features designer Shizuka Hariu, lighting designer Malcom Rippeth, and sound designer/composer Oto Tatsujiro. Animation for the production is provided by Sonoko Obuchi.

Presented in partnership with the Japan Foundation, Sputnik Sweetheart runs at the Arcola Theatre from 26 October until 25 November 2023.

