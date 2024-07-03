Anne-Marie Duff to star in The Little Foxes at the Young Vic

Casting has been revealed for the Young Vic’s new revival of The Little Foxes.

Directed by Lyndsey Turner, Lillian Hellman’s play is set in the American South. It exposes the greed and ambition of the Hubbard family, offering a portrayal of moral decay and familial betrayal.

Playing from 4 December 2024 to 8 February 2025, with design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound design by Tingying Dong, fights by Kev McCurdy, accent coaching by Penny Dyer and casting by Jess Ronane.