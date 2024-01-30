A View from the Bridge with Dominic West, Kate Fleetwood and Callum Scott Howells to transfer to the West End

The Theatre Royal Bath production of Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge will transfer to the West End later this spring.

Leading the cast are BAFTA winner Dominic West (The Wire), Tony award nominee Kate Fleetwood (Macbeth) and BAFTA Cymru Award winner Callum Scott Howells, known for Channel 4’s It’s A Sin and London productions such as Romeo and Julie and Cabaret.

The cast also features Nia Towle and Martin Marquez with additional company and creative team members to be confirmed by the production, while Ginny Schiller is the casting director.

Due to the overwhelming demand, tickets sold out in less than an hour for the initial Bath season, with the show now set to play in London from 23 May to 3 August at Theatre Royal Haymarket. Tickets for each West End performance will be available for £20 to those under 25 years old.