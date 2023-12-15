Callum Scott Howells, Kate Fleetwood and more join A View from the Bridge with Dominic West

Additional dates and casting have been revealed for the production of Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge at the Ustinov Studio in Bath featuring BAFTA-winner Dominic West.

Due to the overwhelming demand that resulted in tickets selling out in less than an hour, performances are now extended through to 16 March 2024 (opening 16 February), with tickets available from today for different tiers of venue membership.

Joining the cast will be award nominee Kate Fleetwood and BAFTA Cymru Award winner Callum Scott Howells, known for Channel 4’s It’s A Sin and London productions such as Romeo and Julie and Cabaret.

The cast also features Nia Towle, Martin Marquez, Pierro Niel-Mee, Jimmy Gladdon, Michael Cusick, Rob Pomfret, Santino Smith, with additional company and creative team members to be confirmed by the production.