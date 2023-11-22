Dominic West to star in A View from the Bridge revival

Dominic West (The Crown, The Wire) will star in a new production of Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge next spring.

Miller’s classic, first staged in 1955, follows a man whose existence begins to unravel after the arrival of some Italian family members to his New York home, disrupting his way of life.

Lindsay Posner will direct West in the piece within the intimate confines of Bath’s Ustinov Studio. The production marks West’s first return to the stage since Les Liaisons Dangereuses at the Donmar Warehouse. He can currently be seen on screens in the most recent season of The Crown.

The production runs from 16 February to 9 March, with further cast and creative team to be revealed.