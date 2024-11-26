A Traitors live experience is coming to the West End next year

The Traitors: Live Experience, a new interactive event based on the BAFTA and Emmy-winning TV show, is set to open in London’s West End in spring 2025. This live, playable adaptation will allow participants to immerse themselves in the world of deception, strategy, and teamwork that has made The Traitors a global phenomenon.

Players will take their place at the iconic Round Table, participate in missions, and work to uncover the identities of the Traitors hidden among them. Guided by a live host, the experience will feature recognisable elements from the TV show, including a blindfolded Traitors selection and a series of challenging missions designed to test physical and mental endurance.

Claudia Winkleman, host of the UK version of The Traitors, said: “I am extremely excited for The Traitors: Live Experience to open in London next year. I can’t wait for players to immerse themselves in their own drama, strategy and the deception. They’ll love the game and should definitely expect twists. Please can you add an evil cackle here?”

The creative team behind the project is led by Neil Connolly, known for immersive experiences such as The Crystal Maze Live Experience and The Tomb Raider Live Experience.

The venue will also include a themed bar where guests can enjoy drinks before or after the game. Tickets for The Traitors: Live Experience will go on sale in early 2025, with prices starting at £29.50 per person.