A Streetcar Named Desire revival in Sheffield releases production photos

Exclusive: Sheffield Theatres has released production photos of A Streetcar Named Desire currently playing at the Crucible Theatre.

The seminal play, written by Tennessee Williams, is set in the 1940s in New Orleans. It follows Blanche DuBois, a woman seeking refuge with her sister Stella. This revival follows hot on the heels of the returning West End version, which is now playing in New York.

Joanna Vanderham plays Blanche DuBois in director Josh Seymour’s revival. She’s joined on stage by Amara Okereke (as Stella) and Jake Dunn (as Stanley) alongside Bridgette Amofah (as Eunice), Lia Burge (as Neighbour/Flower Seller/Nurse), Nuhazet Diaz Cano (as Pablo), Tayla Kovacevic-Ebong (as Mitch), Jack Ofrecio (as Allan/Young Man/Doctor), and Dominic Rye (as Steve).

The creative team also includes designer Frankie Bradshaw, lighting designer Howard Harrison, sound designer and music arranger Alexandra Braithwaite (who also provides music arrangements), musical director Lauren Dyer, movement and intimacy director Chi-San Howard, casting director Christopher Worrall, associate designer Ceci Calf, assistant director Natalie Simone, dialect coach Aundrea Fudge, vocal coach Tess Dignan, and fight director Bethan Clark.

A Streetcar Named Desire runs until 29 March 2025, with a press performance scheduled for 6 March.