Photos

A Streetcar Named Desire revival in Sheffield releases production photos

The show officially opens this week

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Sheffield |

5 March 2025

9453 Jake Dunn (Stanley) and Joanna Vanderham (Blanche) in A Streetcar Named Desire. Photo by Marc Brenner.
Jake Dunn (Stanley) and Joanna Vanderham (Blanche) in A Streetcar Named Desire, © Marc Brenner

Exclusive: Sheffield Theatres has released production photos of A Streetcar Named Desire currently playing at the Crucible Theatre.

The seminal play, written by Tennessee Williams, is set in the 1940s in New Orleans. It follows Blanche DuBois, a woman seeking refuge with her sister Stella. This revival follows hot on the heels of the returning West End version, which is now playing in New York.

549 Amara Okereke (Stella) in A Streetcar Named Desire. Photo by Marc Brenner.
Amara Okereke (Stella) in A Streetcar Named Desire, © Marc Brenner
4810 Joanna Vanderham (Blanche) in A Streetcar Named Desire. Photo by Marc Brenner.
Joanna Vanderham (Blanche) in A Streetcar Named Desire, © Marc Brenner
2254 Jake Dunn (Stanley) in A Streetcar Named Desire. Photo by Marc Brenner
Jake Dunn (Stanley) in A Streetcar Named Desire, © Marc Brenner

Joanna Vanderham plays Blanche DuBois in director Josh Seymour’s revival. She’s joined on stage by Amara Okereke (as Stella) and Jake Dunn (as Stanley) alongside Bridgette Amofah (as Eunice), Lia Burge (as Neighbour/Flower Seller/Nurse), Nuhazet Diaz Cano (as Pablo), Tayla Kovacevic-Ebong (as Mitch), Jack Ofrecio (as Allan/Young Man/Doctor), and Dominic Rye (as Steve).

2579 Joanna Vanderham (Blanche) and Tayla Kovacevic Ebong (Mitch) in A Streetcar Named Desire. Photo by Marc Brenner.
Joanna Vanderham (Blanche) and Tayla Kovacevic Ebong (Mitch) in A Streetcar Named Desire, © Marc Brenner
2603 Jack Ofrecio (AllanYoung ManDoctor) in A Streetcar Named Desire. Photo by Marc Brenner
Jack Ofrecio (Allan/Young Man/Doctor) in A Streetcar Named Desire, © Marc Brenner

The creative team also includes designer Frankie Bradshaw, lighting designer Howard Harrison, sound designer and music arranger Alexandra Braithwaite (who also provides music arrangements), musical director Lauren Dyer, movement and intimacy director Chi-San Howard, casting director Christopher Worrall, associate designer Ceci Calf, assistant director Natalie Simone, dialect coach Aundrea Fudge, vocal coach Tess Dignan, and fight director Bethan Clark.

5811 Amara Okereke (Stella) and Joanna Vanderham (Blanche) in A Streetcar Named Desire. Photo by Marc Brenner.
Amara Okereke (Stella) and Joanna Vanderham (Blanche) in A Streetcar Named Desire, © Marc Brenner
500 Jake Dunn (Stanley) and Joanna Vanderham (Blanche) in A Streetcar Named Desire. Photo by Marc Brenner.
Jake Dunn (Stanley) and Joanna Vanderham (Blanche) in A Streetcar Named Desire, © Marc Brenner
10 Bridgette Amofah (Eunice) in A Streetcar Named Desire. Photo by Marc Brenner.
Bridgette Amofah (Eunice) in A Streetcar Named Desire, © Marc Brenner
4590 Lia Burge (NeighbourFlower SellerNurse) and Joanna Vanderham (Blanche) in A Streetcar Named Desire. Photo by Marc Brenner.
Joanna Vanderham (Blanche) and Lia Burge (Neighbour/Flower Seller/Nurse) in A Streetcar Named Desire, © Marc Brenner

A Streetcar Named Desire runs until 29 March 2025, with a press performance scheduled for 6 March.

