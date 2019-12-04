Gypsy at Royal Exchange, Manchester: first look at Ria Jones and cast

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at the Royal Exchange's revival of Gypsy, starring Ria Jones and playing in Manchester until an extended 1 February, with a new week of shows announced.

Director Jo Davies' revival stars Ria Jones as Momma Rose, with Melissa James as Louise, Melissa Lowe as June, Louis Gaunt as Tulsa, Stephen Casey as Uncle Jocko, Dale Rapley as Herbie, Michael Siegel as Father, Kate O'Donnell as Electra, Rebecca Thornhill as Tessie Tura and Suzie Chard as Mazeppa.

The ensemble features Amie Hibbert, Roshani Abbey, Lizzie Nance and Marianne Phillips, Ali Crosswell, Kody Mortimer and Bryan Mottram.

Arthur Laurents, Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim's musical features classic songs including "Let Me Entertain You", "Rose's Turn" and "Everything's Coming Up Roses". It is based on the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, a famous 1950s striptease artist.

This production has design by Francis O'Connor, choreography by Andrew Wright, musical supervision by Joel Fram, costume design by Gabrielle Dalton, sound design by Carolyn Downing, lighting design by Colin Grenfell and casting by Jerry Knight-Smith, Vicky Richardson and Claire Bleasdale.

