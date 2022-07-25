Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella – Jacob Fowler joins cast and records first listen duet

Exclusive: Cinderella has found her prince!

Jacob Fowler (Little Mix: The Search and Heathers The Musical) has been cast as Prince Topher opposite previously announced Grace Mouat in the titular role of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, which runs at the Hope Mill Theatre later this year.

Fowler commented: "I'm honoured to be a part of the European premiere of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella! It has been a dream of mine to sing a Rodgers and Hammerstein score, so to do so, opposite Grace and at the Hope Mill, is a privilege."

Watch Mouat and Fowler perform a duet of musical number "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?" below:





The show is a contemporary twist on the classic tale of a daughter ostracised by her step-family and keen to transform her life.

The musical was first penned for television in 1957 before a new Broadway version premiered in 2013 with a Tony-nominated book by Douglas Carter Beane. It featured several fresh characters and songs. The new version has been staged in concert in London, but has never been produced in full for the UK stage before.

The venue's co-founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton will lead the production's creative team, with Houston directing and Whelton co-directing and choreographing.

Completing the creative team are musical supervisor Leo Munby, musical director Audra Cramer, set and costume designer Elly Wdowski, assistant designer Alfie Heywood, projection designer George Reeve, lighting designer Aaron J Dootson, sound designer Adam Fisher, associate choreographer Charise Renouf, wig designer Richard Mawbey and assistant costume designer Eve Salter. New musical arrangements are by Jason Carr.

The team also features sound #1 Josh Evans and casting director Jane Deitch. Artwork is by Steph Pyne, images are by Michael Wharley and video design is by The Umbrella Rooms.

Additional casting is to be revealed.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella runs at the Hope Mill in Manchester from 1 November to 11 December, with a press night set for 6 November.