Grace Mouat to play lead role in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella

Lead casting has been revealed for Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, which runs at the Hope Mill Theatre.

Six, & Juliet and Legally Blonde star Grace Mouat will take on the role of Ella in the musical, which is a contemporary twist on the classic tale of a daughter ostracised by her step-family and keen to transform her life.

The show was first penned for television before a new Broadway version with a Tony-nominated book by Douglas Carter Beane premiered in 2013. It featured several fresh characters and songs. The new version has been staged in concert in London, but never produced in full for the stage before.

Mouat said: "I genuinely cannot explain how excited I am to be playing Cinderella. It has been a dream of mine to be part of a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical and obviously the film is ICONIC!

"I cannot wait to meet the incredible company and get started on this new version in Manchester. ‘Impossible things are happening every day!' Pinch me!"

Bill Gaden, president of Concord Theatricals, said: "We're delighted that Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella will make its UK theatrical premiere at the Hope Mill Theatre. The modern Broadway adaptation of the classic musical features new characters, a hilarious libretto, surprising twists, and an unforgettable score from Rodgers and Hammerstein.

"Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews to a viewership of 107 million, the largest in history at the time, the title has been charming audiences ever since. We look forward to Manchester theatregoers experiencing the updated incarnation today."

The show will run at the Hope Mill in Manchester from 1 November to 11 December, with a press night on 6 November. The venue's co-founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton will lead the production's creative team, with Houston directing and Whelton co-directing and choreographing. Further casting is to be revealed.

Completing the creative team are musical supervisor Leo Munby, musical director Audra Cramer, set and costume designer Elly Wdowski, assistant designer Alfie Heywood, projection designer George Reeve, lighting designer Aaron J Dootson, sound designer Adam Fisher, associate choreographer Charise Renouf, wig designer Richard Mawbey and assistant costume designer Eve Salter. New musical arrangements are by Jason Carr.

Grace Mouat

© Michael Wharley

Tickets are on sale now.