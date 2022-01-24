Big Night of Musicals line-up and numbers announced

The line-up for the eagerly anticipated musical event, The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals, has been revealed.

The event takes place this evening, with a broadcast on BBC One next weekend and a Radio 2 broadcast on 30 January. Jason Manford who will be hosting the event, said: "It's fantastic to see such a positive response after the first ticket release.

"It's been a very difficult 20 months for the theatre industry and I hope that as many National Lottery players as possible will be able to join this National Lottery musical spectacular. The event promises to be a brilliant show full of celebration, featuring some of the best musicals on right now."

The list of performers and shows is as follows:

Jason Manford

Dreamgirls – "One Night Only" – Nicole Raquel Dennis, Natalie Kassanga, Paige Peddie

& Juliet – "Teenage Dream/ Break Free" – Keala Seattle and David Bedella

Frozen – "I Can't Lose You" – Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon

Disney's The Lion King – "He Lives In You" – Thenjiwe Nofamele and Kayi Ushe

Beauty and the Beast – "Beauty and the Beast" – Courtney Stapleton and Shaq Taylor

Frozen – "Let It Go" – Samantha Barks

Back to the Future – "Gotta Start Somewhere" – Cedric Neal and the cast

John Owen-Jones

The Wiz – "Ease On Down The Road" – The cast

Dear Evan Hansen – "You Will Be Found" – Sam Tutty, Mitchell Zhangazha and Samantha Mbolekwa

Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell – "Bat Out of Hell" – Glenn Adamson, Martha Kirby and the cast

Waitress – "She Used To Be Mine" – Chelsea Halfpenny

Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock – "Teacher's Pet" – Jake Sharp and castt

The Drifters Girl – "Kissing in The Back Row" / "There Goes My First Love" / "Harlem Child" / "You're More Than A Number In My Little Red Book" – Beverley Knight, Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry and Tosh Wanogho-Maud

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical – "One Love" / "Jammin'" – Arinzé Kene

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical – "We Don't Need Another Hero" / "Simply The Best" / "Proud Mary" – Aisha Jawando



