Bat Out of Hell rehearses for its first UK and Ireland tour

They're going full throttle in rehearsals – and here are the photos to prove it.

Glenn Adamson and the company

© Chris Davis Studios

Bat Out of Hell is preparing to open its upcoming tour in Manchester! Glenn Adamson and Martha Kirby will lead as Strat and Raven respectively, joined by Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane, plus Killian Thomas Lefevre as Tink, Joelle Moses as Zahara, James Chisholm as Jagwire, Kellie Gnauck as Valkyrie, and Danny Whelan as Ledoux.

Glenn Adamson

© Chris Davis Studios

Also in the cast are Laura Johnson as Kwaiden, Jamie Jukes as Markevitch, Rebecca Lafferty as Scherzzo, James Lowrie as Denym, Rory Maguire as Astroganger, Amy Matthews as Vilmos, Samuel Pope as Hoffman and Alternate Strat, Luke Street as Hollander, Leonardo Vieira as O'Dessasuite, Beth Woodcock as Spinotti and Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli as Goddesilla.

Glenn Adamson

© Chris Davis Studios

It follows a boy who doesn't age, Strat, who falls for a young girl Raven, in an apocalyptic world. Following two mammoth West End seasons, the show will open on tour in Manchester on 11 September 2021. Select tour dates are on sale below.

James Chisholm (centre) and the comapny in rehearsals

© Chris Davis Studios

The dystopian rock piece has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG and UK Tour casting by Anne Vosser.

Danny Whelan, Kellie Gnauck, James Chisholm, Killian Thomas Lefevre and Joelle Moses

© Chris Davis Studios

Rory Maguire, choreographer Xena Gusthart, Joelle Moses and Danny Whelan

© Chris Davis Studios

Martha Kirby and Glenn Adamson

© Chris Davis Studios

Martha Kirby and Sharon Sexton

© Chris Davis Studios

Rob Fowler and Martha Kirby

© Chris Davis Studios

Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton

© Chris Davis Studios