A Little Night Music revival with Janie Dee unveils further casting

Even more casting has been revealed for the Buxton International Festival revival of A Little Night Music.

Directed by Paul Kerryson with Wyn Davis conducting, the piece will run across dates from 8 to 24 July at Buxton Opera House. Also on the creative team are designers Phil Daniels and Charles Cusick Smith, lighting designer Ben Pickersgill and musical director Iwan Davies. The production set to mark the first time that Buxton International Festival has staged a musical.

Joining the previously revealed Janie Dee as Desiree, Daniella Sicari as Anne, David Leonard as Fredrik and Timothy Walton as The Count will be Gabrielle Drake as Madame Armfeldt, Sarah Ingram as Countess Charlotte Magnum, Daniella Sicari as Anne Egerman, Matthew McKinney as Henrik Egerman, Molly Lynch as Petra and Julia Mariko Smith as Fredrika Armfeldt.

The Liebeslieder quintet will be formed of Joseph Doody as Mr Erlandson, Rachel Speirs as Mrs Nordstrom, Sarah Prestwidge as Mrs Anderssen, Olivia Tringham as Mrs Segstrom and Emyr Lloyd Jones as Mr Lindquist/Frid.

Originally produced and directed by Harold Prince, the show has music and lyrics by Sondheim with book by Hugh Weeler, with original orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick.

It is inspired by the Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night and involves the romantic lives of several couples. It features the iconic number "Send in the Clowns".