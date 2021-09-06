Young Vic's Hamlet with Cush Jumbo and Adrian Dunbar reveals rehearsal photos and broadcast dates

Rehearsal images and broadcast plans have been revealed for the Young Vic's Hamlet.

The new version of Shakespeare's tragedy sees Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife, The Good Fight) make her Young Vic debut as a "new kind of Hamlet", directed by her long-time collaborator Greg Hersov.

The company

© Helen Murray

Set to join Jumbo will be Adrian Dunbar as Ghost / Claudius, Tara Fitzgerald as Gertrude, Norah Lopez Holden as Ophelia, Joseph Marcell as Polonius, Joana Borja as Guildenstern/Osric, Jonathan Ajayi as Laertes, Jonathan Livingstone as Horatio, Adele Oni as Bernardo, Taz Skylar as Rosencrantz/Fortinbras/Marcellus and Leo Wringer as Fortinbras Captain/Player/Gravedigger.

Adrian Dunbar

© Helen Murray

Shakespeare's Danish tragedy has set and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Aideen Malone, sound design by Emma Laxton, video design by Nina Dunn, movement direction by Lucy Hind, casting by Sophie Holland CDG, with casting assistants Faye Timby and Finnian Tweed, voice and text by Barbara Houseman and fight direction by Kev McCurdy, with Jerwood assistant director Zoe Templeman-Young, Boris Karloff trainee assistant director Kirk-Ann Roberts and Jerwood assistant designer Jida Akil.

The piece plays from 25 September to 13 November, and will be streamed to remote audiences from 28 to 30 October for four performances only. The Young Vic will also allow audiences to choose their own views of the show.

Tara Fitzgerald, director Greg Hersov and Leo Wringer

Copyright © Helen Murray 2021

Norah Lopez Holden and Joana Borja

© Helen Murray

Jonathan Ajayi, Adrian Dunbar and Cush Jumbo

© Helen Murray

Joseph Marcell

© Helen Murray

Tara Fitzgerald

© Helen Murray

Jonathan Livingstone and Jonathan Ajayi

© Helen Murray

Adesuwa Oni

© Helen Murray