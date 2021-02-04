Wicked musical film: our dream casting

Guess what guys – we did this feature once before back in 2014! Time flies like an iconic green witch when you're waiting for a big-screen version of Wicked. Back then, there were rumours that Harry Styles was being prepped to play Fiyero which, so far, seems like little more than hot air (though recent music videos show he can rock the high-waisted trousers look).

But given the fact that director Jon M Chu asked earlier this week who he should cast, we decided to take up the call! Here are our suggestions – let us know your thoughts!

Oh and, of course the original cast will have to appear somewhere...





Elphaba – Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

© David Gordon

She gave a wonderful performance in The Prom, plus she's sure to be catapulted even further into superstar-dom by the time her West Side Story movie Anita comes out. So, given all that, now would be the perfect time for DeBose to go green and wow in Wicked.





Elphaba – Ariana Grande

From one Ariana to another – many have already suggested she go for the role and, given her recent musical performances alongside Jason Robert Brown, why not?





Glinda – Ashley Park

Ashley Park

© David Gordon

She basically fulfilled the Glinda role in the cult phenomenon Netflix series Emily in Paris and, before that, had no trouble being "Popular" in the original Broadway cast of Mean Girls.





Glinda – Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron

© Dan Wooller

She has proven to be a certified stage star with her appearances on The Light in the Piazza and Clueless: The Musical, with some big screen turns as part of the Descendants franchise. Also get this – original Glinda Kristin Chenoweth played her mum in Hairspray Live! If the slipper fits...





Fiyero – Aaron Tveit

Aaron Tveit

© David Gordon

Hot off his star-making leading role in Moulin Rouge!, Tveit, who has played the role on Broadway, would probably not have too many problems returning to the role of Fiyero.





Fiyero – Jon Boyega

John Boyega

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Personally we don't think Boyega has had a chance to flex his musical muscles just yet, but he'd be a funny and charismatic Fiyero and then some!





Oh and maybe just...





Fiyero – Harry Styles

Hey okay, hear us out – if he's already wowing with slick moves in music videos with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, maybe 2014 had the right idea? As the video above proves, here's a guy who knows how to dance through life...





We've had some ideas for other characters too (Ben Platt as Boq, Lenny Henry as the Wizard and Idina Menzel as Madame Morrible anyone ?) but we thought it'll be better to wait and see what Chu comes up with!