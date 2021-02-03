Wicked film's new director Jon M Chu: 'So who wants to be Elphaba and Glinda?'

After the exciting news last night that he'll be directing the film version of Wicked (release currently tbc), Jon M Chu issued a personal statement on the upcoming project.

Chu reflected on his experiences with the musical: "When I saw Wicked over 15 years ago, as it was being workshopped in San Francisco, I couldn't unsee it. So to think I've been invited to bring this timeless story to the biggest screens all around the world for people to experience with their family, best friends and total strangers...of all walks of life, ages, shapes and colors is like I've been invited to Oz by the Wizard himself."

The Crazy Rich Asians director stated that, before Wicked, he "hid behind his camera because people liked to be filmed and he could disappear...he felt green in all the ways". The show gave him a fresh outlook on life.

He went on to promise he "will protect this incredible story vigorously and hopefully bring a few new surprises along the way", before teasing: "So...who wants to be Elphaba and Glinda".

We flew over to New York and chatted to Chu about his upcoming musical adaptation, In the Heights (set for a summer release, with a variety of WOS features to come) in 2019, and are sure he's a perfect fit for Wicked.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the show is based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and is adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Wayne Cilento and direction by Joe Mantello.

Now in its 15th year in the West End, Wicked has won over 100 major awards, including ten WhatsOnStage Awards (three times claiming the "Best West End Show" prize), two Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards.

