Wicked and Aladdin reunions to occur at north London open-air concerts

More drive-in and outdoor concerts will occur in September, it has been revealed.

Joining the previously announced events including two Six star reunions will be nights dedicated to three West End shows – Aladdin, Wicked and Everybody's Talking About Jamie, with the last of them revealed a number of weeks ago.

On 19 September, Aladdin's Trevor Dion Nicholas, Matthew Croke and Hiba Elchikhe will come together for an evening of performances from a range of musicals, while on 26 September, three Elphabas – Alice Fearn, Emma Hatton and Laura Pick – will unite with recent Glinda, Sophie Evans, to perform live tunes from across the canon.

It has also been stated that Layton Williams will be joined on 29 August by current Jamie star Noah Thomas, with more to be revealed.

Producer Chris Steward comments: "We are delighted to announce more dates and for our drive-in's to continue be a success story in the doom and gloom of 2020. As always, we are celebrating musical theatre in new ways whilst providing much needed work for an incredible line up of talent, who deserve a stage and a live audience to perform to."

Punters will be able to attend either in cars or as pedestrians with information here.

