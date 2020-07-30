London drive-in venue to start offering seats to pedestrians and cyclists

The Drive in at Troubadour Meridian Water in Enfield has revealed that it plans to let seated audience members or bike users sit and watch shows or films onsite.

According to the organisation, pedestrian and cyclist tickets will now be available for bubbles of up to five people to sit together (the bubble is asked to bring a radio to listen to the show's audio), and these bubbles will be placed at the front of the space to guarantee a full view.

The venue will be presenting a variety of drive-in comedy nights, as well as the previously announced Spice World West End concert, West End Musical Drive-In and the drag show Gals Aloud.

Bubbles and cars will be spaced two metres apart, with tickets checked via contactless scanning. Food and drink will be ordered from audience mobile phones and delivered to their vehicle or bubble, while toilets will be on-site and cleaned between uses.

More screenings and performances will go on sale soon.