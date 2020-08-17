More stars from Six the Musical to reunite for outdoor concert

A new drive-in concert featuring a variety of musical performers who have appeared in Six the Musical has been revealed.

Appearing in the concert will be Courtney Bowman, Maddie Bulleyment, Collette Guitart, Sophie Isaacs, Vicki Manser, Shekinah McFarlane, Natalie Paris, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Courtney Stapleton, Jen Caldwell, Cassandra Lee, Zara MacIntosh, Hana Stewart, Lauren Byrne, Danielle Steers, Cherelle Jay and Lauren Drew.

The actors will be performing numbers from a variety of stage shows across the evening (and will not be a production of Six the Musical). It will take place on 5 September, north of Walthamstow in outer London (a week before the previously announced concert), with limited availability.

