Six the Musical stars to perform one-night-only drive-in show in September

A group of Six stars will come together for a special one-night-only performance.

11 stars will perform in the one-off day-time event, which is hosted by the West End Musical Drive-In at the "Drive-In" venue north of Walthamstow in outer London.

Courtney Bowman, Maddie Bulleyment, Collette Guitart, Sophie Isaacs, Vicki Manser, Shekinah McFarlane, Grace Mouat, Natalie Paris, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Courtney Stapleton and Jodie Steele will also come together for the show, which will run for 2 hours and feature a celebration of all things musical theatre.

The event will begin at 1.30pm, with arrivals from 12.45pm. Only 300 spots are available.

Earlier this month the production had to cancel a major UK tour, following significant uncertainty around different venue locations.

Six is currently booking at the Arts Theatre into 2021 and had just opened for previews on Broadway when the pandemic struck. It won the inaugural BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical earlier this year at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

Producer Chris Steward commented: "We're so excited to be bringing so many Queens together for such a special performance. Although it's a drive in, in-line with government guidelines, fans will also be able to attend in small groups even without a car and be right at the front of the stage. If last Saturday's event is anything to go by the atmosphere is going to be electric!"