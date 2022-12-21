Where are the Nancys from I'd Do Anything now?

Following the recent announcement of ITV's forthcoming talent search competition, Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, we decided to delve into similarly formatted - and beloved - shows.

If you're unfamiliar, both the BBC and ITV have broadcasted shows that see musical theatre hopefuls performing before a panel of celebrity judges and competing for the public vote in an elimination process. The winners land a starring role in a musical. These have included a search for a Dorothy, a Joseph, and a pair for Danny and Sandy.

One of the most popular series was the BBC's 2008 series, I'd Do Anything - which set out to find a lead to play Nancy, as well as three young performers to play Oliver Twist in the 2009 West End revival of Oliver!. The show was hosted by Graham Norton with Andrew Lloyd Webber and theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh overseeing.

WhatsOnStage Award winner Jodie Prenger went on to win the series - but she isn't the only star that came from the show!

See if you recognise anybody else in our video below...