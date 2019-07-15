When The Crows Visit at Kiln Theatre full cast announced

Casting has been announced for When The Crows Visit, Anupama Chandrasekhar's new play which opens at Kiln Theatre in October.

Set in modern-day India and directed by Indhu Rubasingham, the piece is based on Ibsen's classic play Ghosts, and follows a son who comes home after being accused of a crime.

The cast will be composed of Ayesha Dharker (Hema), Bally Gill (Akshay), Mariam Haque (Uma / Kavita), Asif Khan (Gopi / Inspector), Aryana Ramkhalawon (Ragini), Paul G Raymond (David) and Soni Razdan (Jaya).

Rubasingham said: "I am thrilled to be working with such a talented cast on Anu's new play. I first worked with Anu 12 years ago at the Royal Court. She had come through their brilliant international programme. In my opinion, she is the most important voice coming out of India and it is a real privilege to be directing and producing her new play here at Kiln Theatre."

The show is designed by Richard Kent, with lighting by Oliver Fenwick, composition and sound by Ben and Max Ringham and casting by Briony Barnett.

When the Crows Visit runs from 29 October to 30 November.