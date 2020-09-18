Westminster Council reveals plans for open-air festival featuring West End shows, ENO and more

Westminster City Council has revealed plans to host a series of arts experiences for visitors in early October.

As part of their "Inside Out" festival, the area will mount open-air performances from West End musicals, the Royal Opera House, English National Opera, and the Royal Philharmonic Brass Ensemble, as well as an open-air gallery on the National Gallery's north terrace on Trafalgar Square.

MTArt Agency artist Claire Luxton will project designs onto Marble Arch, while there will be fluorescent light installations in Covent Garden Piazza, Piccadilly Circus, Victoria and the other West End locations.

Full details about the outdoor concerts are expected shortly, with all shows both ticketed and taking place with social distancing measures incorporated. The events will take place over four days from 1 to 4 October.

The scheme aims to drive footfall to the West End, which has seen a drastic reduction in visitors since the pandemic began. London Mayor Sadiq Khan recently warned that the virus was an "existential threat" to the area.

Councillor Rachael Robathan said: "We've all missed the buzz of the West End's theatres, opera houses and galleries, and while some are starting to reopen, we're doing everything we can to bring more fantastic art outdoors where people can enjoy it safely.

"We're delighted to give people a chance to sample the magic of stunning theatre, music and art in our beautiful streets and squares. We hope this is the precursor to a full re-opening of the West End when we are sure it is safe to do so. We look forward to welcoming people back to the West End safely, and hope they will take the opportunity to stop for a meal or a drink while they are here."