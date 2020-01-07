West End Flea Market to return in 2020

Acting for Others' West End Flea Market will return in 2020, it has been announced.

The fundraising event, which will take place in the heart of the West End at St Paul's Church gardens on Saturday 16 May 2020, will see major West End shows offer theatrical memorabilia, signed posters, bric-a-brac and special items for auction over the course of the day.

The Flea Market will feature signings, a theatrical tombola and a special theatrical challenge, with a number of shows competing in front of a live audience. More details for the challenge are to be revealed.

Last year the Flea Market raised over £26,000, with shows including The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton and more taking part.