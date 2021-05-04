The Best of the West End musical concert to take place at the Royal Albert Hall in July

A new West End musical concert will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in July.

Produced by Alpha Solutions, the event will take place at the west London venue later this year, with a line-up to be revealed.

The event, running on 21 July, will see stars present "the biggest and best classic songs" from West End shows. The concert will also be in aid of creative charity Acting for Others, with a minimum of £5 being donated from each ticket sold to the charity.

A regular affair at the Royal Albert Hall with shows in 2020 and 2018, previous artists have included Ramin Karimloo, Marisha Wallace, Ben Forster, Ruthie Henshall, Russell Watson, Mazz Murray, John Owen-Jones and many more.

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow.