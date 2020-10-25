WhatsOnStage Logo
Watch the Olivier Award 2020 winners being revealed live – follow our text commentary here

The awards are being unveiled in a digital ceremony

Olivier Awards
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The Olivier Awards are kickstarting in a mere matter of moments (as are the wonderful Black British Theatre Awards!) and we're going to providing running commentary on both events through our Twitter feed.

You can check out the nominees here.

You can watch the first part of the Olivier Awards here:


We're going to be providing live commentary here:

