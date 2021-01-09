Watch stage star Matt Croke sing "Come What May" from Moulin Rouge! on The Voice

Stage star Matt Croke is the latest in a string of performers creating a stir on The Voice.

After Lauren Drew's epic turn last week, this evening, Croke wowed the judges and successfully got through his blind audition, with Olly Murs turning and getting him in the next round.

Croke said: "All my life I've been involved in musical theatre, it's what I know and what I love. 2020 changed a lot of things, but most noticeably for me I wanted to find a different way to do what I love the most.

"So when an opportunity came along to be involved with The Voice UK I jumped at it, and I am so proud to be doing my thing and to be waving the flag for the industry of which I am so proud to be involved in."

The actor's credits include Disney's Aladdin and the concert production of Hair, which initially ran in 2020 and will return later this year.

Moulin Rouge! will arrive in the West End later this year but casting is to be revealed – could The Voice have been Croke's audition?