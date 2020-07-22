Moulin Rouge! delays West End premiere until autumn 2021

The West End premiere of the stage production of Moulin Rouge! has been moved to autumn 2021.

In a public statement, the show has said that: "We're moving our London performance dates to Autumn 2021 to ensure the show is perfectly SPECTACULAR when it arrives! We cannot wait to see the West End shine bright like a diamond once more. To Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love! "

Carmen Pavlovic, CEO of Global Creatures and producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical said of the change, "Whilst we're disappointed to be opening a little later than originally planned, we are committed to bringing Moulin Rouge! The Musical to London and look forward to being part of a revived West End."

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion.

The film version of Moulin Rouge! premiered in 2001, starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. It follows a group of bohemian artists trying to gain favour and keep afloat in Montmartre in Paris. At the 74th Academy Awards it was nominated for eight Oscars, winning two.

Casting and the specific dates for the West End production are to be announced.