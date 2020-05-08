Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway musical By Jeeves right here for free all weekend

You can watch the Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Alan Ayckbourn's By Jeeves right here for free.

The show, a completely rewritten version of the the original West End production, is being streamed for 48 hours while lockdowns continue.

Starring Martin Jarvis and John Scherer, the piece is based on P G Woodhouse's classic characters. The show is the next in a series of Lloyd Webber's works that are being streamed for free online while a lockdown of UK households continues, which has seen theatres closed up and down the country.

The show is available from 7pm BST on 8 May until 7pm BST on 10 May